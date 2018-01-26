The J.C. Penney located in Garden State Plaza will close on March 10. (Published 2 hours ago)

J.C. Penney is closing its Garden State Plaza location in less than two months, according to an automated message on the store’s phone line.

The store, which has been a popular destination for New Jersey shoppers for more than 50 years, will close its doors for good on March 10, according to the recording.

J.C. Penney announced last March that it would be closing 138 stores nationwide in an effort to cut costs and grow sales at its strongest locations.

The Paramus location wasn’t included on the original list of stores that would be closing.

The recording thanks shoppers for their business and encourages loyal customers to check out the store’s locations in Jersey City and Wayne.



