Irate Man Pulls Hatchet During Argument on Subway: Police - NBC New York
Irate Man Pulls Hatchet During Argument on Subway: Police

Published 35 minutes ago

    A man brandished a hatchet on the subway during an argument with another passenger, police said Sunday. 

    Reinaldo Reyes, 46, of Jersey City, was arrested and charged with assault and weapons offenses, among other charges. 

    He was carrying the hatchet, a gravity knife, two batons and mace, police said. 

    Reyes was riding the northbound 1 train near Lincoln Center on Saturday nightwhen he got into a dispute with another passenger, the NYPD said. 

    As the argument escalated, he pulled out a hatchet, police said. Another rider subdued him. 

    Reyes was injured in the struggle and was taken to a hospital, police said. 

    It wasn't immediately clear wiethher Reyes had an attorney. 

