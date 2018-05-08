What to Know Trump is preparing to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

The FDA has introduced a law requiring restaurants and other food outlets with 20 or more locations to post calorie counts

Divine designs floated up the red carpet at the Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even wings

Trump to Reveal Iran Deal's Fate Amid Low Hopes for Survival

President Trump is preparing to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran and almost surely ensure its collapse. There are no signs that European allies enlisted to "fix" the deal had persuaded him to preserve it. In a burst of last-minute diplomacy, punctuated by a visit by Britain's top diplomat, the deal's European members gave in to many of Trump's demands, according to officials, diplomats and others briefed on the negotiations. Yet they still left convinced he is likely to re-impose sanctions and walk away from the deal he has lambasted since his days as a presidential candidate. As they braced for an expected withdrawal, U.S. officials were dusting off plans for how to sell a pullout to the public and explain its complex ramifications to the global financial world, said the officials and others, who weren't authorized to speak ahead of an announcement and requested anonymity.

NY Attorney General Resigns Amid Allegations of Abuse

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues and an antagonist to the policies of President Donald Trump, announced he would be resigning from office hours after four women he was romantically involved with accused him of physical violence in accounts published by The New Yorker. Schneiderman, who had been running for re-election, said he contested the women's accounts, but "while these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office's work at this critical time." He said he would resign at the close of business today. Two women had spoken to The New Yorker on the record, saying Schneiderman repeatedly hit them during the course of their relationships with him in recent years, and never with their consent. Neither woman filed any police complaints, but both said they sought out medical attention and confided in people close to them about the abuse. A third woman who also was involved with him told her story to the other two women, but said she was too frightened to come forward. A fourth woman said Schneiderman slapped her when she rebuffed him, but also asked to remain unidentified. The New Yorker said it vetted the third woman's allegations, and saw a photo of what the fourth woman said was her injury.

Zimmerman Charged With Stalking Trayvon Film Investigator

Authorities say George Zimmerman threatened a private investigator working for a documentary filmmaker. Court records show Zimmerman was issued a summons for a May 30 arraignment on a charge of misdemeanor stalking. A sheriff's report says the investigator contacted Zimmerman in September on behalf of Michael Gasparro, who is making a documentary on Trayvon Martin. The series is being produced by rapper Jay-Z. Court records show the private investigator received 55 phone calls, 67 text messages, 36 voicemails and 27 emails from Zimmerman in December. The records don't list an attorney for Zimmerman. The former neighborhood watch volunteer fatally shot the 17-year-old Martin in 2012 in the central Florida city of Sanford. He was acquitted of all charges.

Obama-Era Calorie Rules Finally Come Into Force for U.S. Restaurants

After years of delays, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has introduced a law requiring restaurants and other food outlets with 20 or more locations to post calorie counts. In anticipation of the law, big firms like McDonald's and Starbucks have already introduced the calorie information on their menus and menu boards. For example, a Big Mac Meal at McDonald's with regular fries and a full-sugar coke contains 1,120 calories, and that information is now posted clearly in the chain's restaurant locations. According to the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, women are likely to need between 1,600 and 2,400 calories a day, and men from 2,000 to 3,000. The food labeling rule had an original compliance date of 2015, but that was extended three times to help the industry understand and prepare for the rules.

Holy Haute Couture: Divine Designs Grace Carpet at Met Gala

Divine designs floated up the red carpet at the religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. One lesson of the night: If anyone can make a mitre modern, it's Rihanna. The Grammy-winning artist — never one to shy away from a grand entrance — arrived dripping in pearls and crystals in a Maison Margiela by John Galliano minidress, ornate robe and beaded papal headgear. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an evening of fashion and charity and to celebrate the spring exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute — this year, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Along with Rihanna, who reigned supreme, other standouts included supermodel Gigi Hadid in a one-shouldered, beaded Versace gown seemingly inspired by stained-glass windows (or butterflies), and Zendaya, a fierce Versace warrior princess in armor-like layers and delicate chainmail fabric, inspired by Joan of Arc.