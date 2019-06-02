Intruder Rapes 78-Year-Old Woman in Her NYC Home: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Intruder Rapes 78-Year-Old Woman in Her NYC Home: Police

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, according to police

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Intruder Rapes 78-Year-Old Woman in Her NYC Home: Police

    What to Know

    • A man raped a 78-year-old woman inside her home, the NYPD said

    • The woman was alone in her home in Rosedale, Queens around 6 a.m. Sunday morning when the attack happened, police said

    • Police are trying to determine how the man got into the woman’s home

    An intruder raped a 78-year-old woman inside her home, the NYPD said.

    The woman was alone in her home in Rosedale, Queens around 6 a.m. on Sunday when the suspect, a man in his 30s, raped her, according to police.

    The man, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, fled the woman’s apartment in an unknown direction after the attack, police said.

    Police are trying to determine how the man got into the woman’s home, which is in the vicinity of 148th Avenue and 241st Street.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

    The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, according to police.

    An investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us