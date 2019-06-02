Intruder Rapes 78-Year-Old Woman in Her NYC Home: Police

What to Know A man raped a 78-year-old woman inside her home, the NYPD said

An intruder raped a 78-year-old woman inside her home, the NYPD said.

The woman was alone in her home in Rosedale, Queens around 6 a.m. on Sunday when the suspect, a man in his 30s, raped her, according to police.

The man, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, fled the woman’s apartment in an unknown direction after the attack, police said.

Police are trying to determine how the man got into the woman’s home, which is in the vicinity of 148th Avenue and 241st Street.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.