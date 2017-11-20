A man claiming to be delivering a package to a home tried to force his way inside when the homeowner came to the door before he ended up getting shot. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 17 minutes ago)

A man claiming to be delivering a package to a home in Queens tried to force his way inside when the homeowner came to the door before he fought back and ended up getting shot, police say.

A 12-year-old child answered the door when the shooter rang the bell to a house on 197th Street in Hollis, according to the NYPD. The suspect then told the child he had a package, but when an older man came to the door he tried to push and shove his way inside.

Police say this is the man who said he was delivering a package before trying to force his way into a Queens home.

Photo credit: NYPD

The homeowner fought back, and the intruder ended up shooting him in the thigh, possibly with a BB gun, police said. Two other men emerged from behind a fence and the trio ran away. It wasn’t clear if the house was targeted or not.

Newly released surveillance video from the scene shows the suspect with a package in his hand. The door opens and a struggle ensues and the homeowner is seen pushing the suspect back to the sidewalk.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released. He is expected to be OK, authorities said.

Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips that could land the three men behind bars.

