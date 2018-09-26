If you could take one thing to space, what would it be? Your favorite book? A family heirloom? Maybe a photograph? On the surface it seems like an easy question. But think about it a little longer, and it might be hard to decide.

That’s the encompassing idea behind the new space-themed exhibit at the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum, which profiles ten astronauts and the personal items they took with them into space.

The launch of the exhibit coincided with the beginning of Intrepid’s 7th Annual Space and Science Festival on September 23rd. The new exhibit is the beginning of a revamp for the Space Shuttle Pavilion, where creator and curator of aviation Eric Boehm says the museum plans to redo to all within the next year.

Within the next few weeks, the museum is planning on adding a social media component that allows kids to interact with the exhibit, and ultimately answer the “What would you take to space?” question themselves. Additionally, the museum hopes that this exhibit is so successful, that next year, they can profile a new batch of astronauts, and make this a recurring exhibit.

Read on for more about the exhibition and the story behind how it came to be.