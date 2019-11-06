Internet Dubs Woman 'Kidz Bop Karen' After Viral Rant on NYC Highway - NBC New York
Internet Dubs Woman 'Kidz Bop Karen' After Viral Rant on NYC Highway

By Kalhan Rosenblatt

Published 2 hours ago

    A woman caught on camera in a profane rant on New York City's West Side Highway has been dubbed "Kidz Bop Karen" by the internet, NBC News reports.

    The unidentified woman was nicknamed after she claimed her children couldn't hear her unleashing a foul-mouthed rant against a Lyft driver who allegedly cut her off because they were listening to children's music.

    The rant was captured in a video taken on Friday by Chelsea Klein, 29. Klein was looking at her phone while riding in a Lyft down New York City's West Side Highway and told NBC News she didn't see whether or not her driver cut the unidentified woman off. Klein said she noticed the woman giving her and her driver the finger, and so Klein responded by giving the woman a thumbs up.

    When they stopped at a red light, the woman got out of her car and berated the Lyft driver and that's when Klein started recording. "I honestly started filming because I was scared she was going to jump in the car," Klein told NBC News.

