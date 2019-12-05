Woman Shot in Chest by Stray Bullet Through Brooklyn Apartment Window: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Woman Shot in Chest by Stray Bullet Through Brooklyn Apartment Window: Police

By Tracie Strahan

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Woman Shot Through Window of Brooklyn Home: NYPD

    Tracie Strahan reports.

    (Published 9 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A 57-year-old woman heard gunshots near her apartment and the next thing she knew, she was hit in the chest by a bullet

    • The NYPD says officers believe she was not the intended target and no one else was injured in the incident

    • Police say the woman is expected to survive and that there are no suspects

    A 57-year-old woman heard gunshots near her apartment and the next thing she knew, she was hit in the chest by a bullet.

    Police say the woman, who has not been identified, was shot by a stray bullet through the window of her home on the 300 block of Linden Boulevard just before midnight on Wednesday.

    The NYPD says officers believe she was not the intended target and no one else was injured in the incident.

    The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she's expected to survive, though her conditions were unclear.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images

    Police say there are no suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us