A 57-year-old woman heard gunshots near her apartment and the next thing she knew, she was hit in the chest by a bullet.

Police say the woman, who has not been identified, was shot by a stray bullet through the window of her home on the 300 block of Linden Boulevard just before midnight on Wednesday.

The NYPD says officers believe she was not the intended target and no one else was injured in the incident.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she's expected to survive, though her conditions were unclear.

Police say there are no suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.