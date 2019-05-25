Innocent Bystander Hurt in Brooklyn Subway Shooting: NYPD

Police released this image from surveillance footage of two men suspected in a subway shooting that injured a bystander.

An innocent bystander was hurt in a shooting in a Brooklyn subway station and police are asking for help looking for two suspects.

The 27-year-old woman was injured on her foot when two men opened fire at another person on Tuesday at 11:20 p.m. in the Franklin subway station, the NYPD said.

She was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police were looking for two men in their late teens to early 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).