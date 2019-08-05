1-Year-Old Boy Found Safe After Suspects Steal Car With Him Inside in Brooklyn - NBC New York
1-Year-Old Boy Found Safe After Suspects Steal Car With Him Inside in Brooklyn

By Marc Santia

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Four suspects stole a car in Brooklyn Monday evening and took off with a 1-year-old inside the vehicle, according to law enforcement sources

    • The suspects stole the car after the mother left her child in the white Mitsubishi with the keys in the ignition and the engine running

    • The boy was found safe and sound along Park Place in Crown Heights not too long afterward

    Four suspects stole a car in Brooklyn Monday evening and took off — with a 1-year-old boy inside the vehicle, according to law enforcement sources.

    The suspects stole the SUV just after 7 p.m. from the corner of Kingston Avenue and Deen Street, sources said. The mother left her child in the white Mitsubishi as she went to quickly grab some groceries, with the keys in the ignition as the car was running.

    As she was in the store, the thieves went and took the car, police said.

    An Amber Alert was issued briefly, before the boy was found safe and sound along Park Place in Crown Heights, several blocks away.

    The child's mother was heading to Brookdale Hospital to be reunited with her son, who did not appear to be harmed, according to law enforcement sources.

    There have been no arrests.

