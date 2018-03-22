NY Dad Accused of Fracturing 5-Month-Old's Skull, Ribs in Beating - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NY Dad Accused of Fracturing 5-Month-Old's Skull, Ribs in Beating

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NY Dad Accused of Fracturing 5-Month-Old's Skull, Ribs in Beating
    Handout

    A New York dad has been arrested for allegedly beating his 5-month-old baby so severely the infant suffered broken ribs and a fractured skull, authorities say. 

    The child was admitted to Westchester Medical Center with the serious injuries on March 14. Child Protective Services was notified and a joint investigation was initiated with the Spring Valley Police Department. 

    Jonathan Castillo was arraigned on charges of assault and criminal contempt and is being held on $500,000 bail, Spring Valley police said. 

    No update on the condition of the baby was immediately available Thursday, nor was information on a possible attorney for Castillo.

    Four'easter: See the Wrath of March's Latest Snowstorm

    Fourth Nor'easter in Three Weeks Rolls Into Tri-State, Once Again Buries Region and Knocks Out Power

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us