A New York dad has been arrested for allegedly beating his 5-month-old baby so severely the infant suffered broken ribs and a fractured skull, authorities say.

The child was admitted to Westchester Medical Center with the serious injuries on March 14. Child Protective Services was notified and a joint investigation was initiated with the Spring Valley Police Department.

Jonathan Castillo was arraigned on charges of assault and criminal contempt and is being held on $500,000 bail, Spring Valley police said.

No update on the condition of the baby was immediately available Thursday, nor was information on a possible attorney for Castillo.