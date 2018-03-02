Indoor Skydiving Facility Coming to North Jersey

What to Know iFly Indoor Skydiving will open its newest location on April 13 on Route 4 in Paramus; the first in the tri-state area

The facility will be on the site of the former Forum Diner, a Bergen County landmark

Currently, iFly has 37 locations around the world

The opportunity to free fall will soon be an activity North Jersey can indulge in.

Texas-based iFly Indoor Skydiving will open its newest location on April 13 on Route 4 in Paramus, according to NorthJersey.com.

New Jersey’s facility marks iFly’s first one in the tri-state area.

The facility will be on the site of the former Forum Diner, which according to NorthJersey.com, was a Bergen County landmark since it was one of the first diners to popularize circular booths to seat more customers per table. The diner closed in 2007.

Joshua Braunstein, sales manager at the iFly in Paramus, said that the company has “long been interested” in opening a location in Paramus, according to NorthJersey.com.

iFly launched in 1998 as SkyVenture, opening its first indoor skydiving facility in 1999. Currently, the company has 37 locations around the world.