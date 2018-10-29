What to Know A Lion Air plane carrying 189 people crashed into the sea just minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital

Indonesia Flight With 189 on Board Crashes Into Sea

A Lion Air plane carrying 189 people crashed into the sea just minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital in a blow to the country's aviation safety record after the lifting of bans on its airlines by the European Union and U.S. Indonesia's disaster agency posted photos online of a crushed smartphone, books, bags and parts of the aircraft fuselage that had been collected by search and rescue vessels. President Joko Widodo ordered the transport safety commission to investigate and urged Indonesians to "keep on praying" as rescuers search for victims. A transport official said the flight requested to return shortly after takeoff from Jakarta. Weather conditions were normal but the brand new aircraft had experienced a technical issue on its previous flight. Lion Air said the jet, on a 1 hour and 10 minute flight to Pangkal Pinang on an island chain off Sumatra, was carrying 181 passengers, including one child and two babies, and eight crew members.

'In One Day' Safety of Longtime Jewish Enclave Shattered

In a city known for its Jewish population, the neighborhood was the faith's spiritual heart and the synagogue a cornerstone of the community. For generations, Squirrel Hill has been known as one of Pittsburgh's most special enclaves, where the Tree of Life temple stood as a welcoming landmark. Residents marveled over their good fortune to live in a place that seemed open, accepting and secure. "People always felt safe here," said Jules Stein, a lifelong resident of Squirrel Hill who until recently belonged to Tree of Life. "In one day, that changed." A gunman opened fire at the synagogue, killing 11 people. It was the type of violence that seemed impossible to many who called the neighborhood home. Tanya Cohen, who emigrated from Russia and lives near Tree of Life, always knew anti-Semitism existed but never thought it would strike so close.

Red Sox Top Dodgers for 4th World Series Title in 15 Seasons

Chris Sale's final pitch for this Boston juggernaut triggered a celebration on the Dodger Stadium infield, among thousands of fans who made their way to California — and even outside Fenway Park back home. The quest is complete. Yes, these 2018 Red Sox really are that great. A team to remember from top to bottom. A season to savor from start to finish. David Price proved his postseason mettle, Steve Pearce homered twice and Boston beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 to finish off a one-sided World Series in five games. A tormented franchise during decades of frustration and despair before ending an 86-year championship drought in 2004, the Red Sox have become baseball's team of the century with four titles in 15 seasons.

9th Child Dies at NJ Medical Facility After Viral Outbreak, DOH Says

A ninth child has died at a medical center hit by a viral outbreak, the New Jersey Department of Health says. Eight other children at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Passaic County have died recently after being exposed to an adenovirus outbreak at the center. The latest child to succumb to the disease was among the cases health officials had been tracking, said Health Commissioner Shereef Elnahal. A total of 25 children have been sickened in this outbreak, the Department of Health said. The New Jersey Department of Health said additional laboratory tests confirmed the additional cases. The facility has been instructed not to admit any new patients until the outbreak ends and they are in full compliance.

Hulu Agrees to Provide Audio Service for Blind Customers

Hulu will make its subscription streaming service more accessible to blind and visually impaired customers. That's according to a settlement agreement between Hulu and advocacy groups, who sued Los Angeles-based Hulu last year. Disability Rights Advocates, which brought the case, says Hulu will provide a separate audio track that give descriptions of scenes and facial expressions, where possible. Hulu will also update its website and software applications to ensure people can use screen readers if they need them. The lawsuit filed in Boston in November accused Hulu of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.