What to Know A seemingly pristine and untouched In-N-Out burger was found on a New York City street

You won’t find any In-N-Out Burger joints east of Rockwall, Texas, according to the burger joint's website

The mysterious appearance of the Double Double burger had social media users scratching their heads until now

Lincoln Boehm wanted to know how a pristine In-N-Out burger ended up on a New York City street and he got his answer Wednesday from a 16-year-old girl in Queens.

The double double's journey was published on Vice's website by Boehm himself, who discovered the sad sight of the popular West Coast fast food chain's burger on Saturday.

"Hi. This is actually my burger. You may not believe me," Boehm received the message on Instagram from Helen Vivas, a high schooler who lives in Flushing.

Vivas told Boehm that she had just gotten off a flight from San Diego where she purchased several In-N-Out burgers. As she tried to get home from JFK Airport, she ran after the Q44 bus, burgers in hand, but the greased up paper bag was not made to withstand her sprint.

She managed to catch two of the three burgers before they fell on the street. "THE TRUTH COMES OUT!!!," Boehm tweeted.

The 31-year-old writer started selling t-shirts on the viral incident. He says the proceeds will go to the New York City Food Bank.