Upper West Side Package Thief Posed as Impostor Fresh Direct Deliveryman: Cops - NBC New York
Upper West Side Package Thief Posed as Impostor Fresh Direct Deliveryman: Cops

At least three apartment buildings have been hit by the faux deliveryman

Published 46 minutes ago

    Man in Fresh Direct Coat Swiping Packages From NYC Buildings

    Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows a man wearing a Fresh Direct coat and stealing from NYC apartment buildings. (Published 2 hours ago)

    An impostor Fresh Direct deliverer is being sought by police after going around several Manhattan apartment buildings and swiping packages from lobbies, the NYPD says.

    The fake deliveryman’s spree began back in January when he followed somebody into an Upper West Side apartment building wearing a Fresh Direct coat, scooped up a package and fled, police said.

    A few days later, officials said, he snuck around the backside of another Upper West Side apartment building, slipped through a rear door, swooped another package from a tenant and ran away. He was wearing the same Fresh Direct coat.

    Police released surveillance footage of the man in the Fresh Direct coat.
    Photo credit: NYPD

    About two weeks later, again wearing the same jacket and posing as a deliveryman, he rang the doorbells at a third Upper West Side apartment building and was let inside by somebody who lived there, authorities said. Cops say he then stole a package and a bike and rode off.

    The 40-something-year-old man is seen on surveillance video released by the NYPD ringing the bell outside a building wearing a Fresh Direct jacket before he is seen wheeling away a red bicycle. It wasn’t clear what was inside the packages that were stolen or whether the buildings were targeted.

    Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.

