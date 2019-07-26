What to Know The FDA says basils imported from Mexico by Siga Logistics may be linked to cases of Cyclosporiasis in New York

Consumers are asked to throw away the basil even if it some of it had been eaten and no one got sick

The symptoms include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, bloating, nausea and fatigue

Health officials are warning New Yorkers to check where their basil came from because the herb may be linked to cases of Cyclosporiasis.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an advisory Thursday against basil imported from Mexico by Siga Logistics. Consumers are asked to throw away the basil even if it some of it had been eaten and no one got sick.

The reported cases started on dates ranging from June 14 to July 9.

The product is possibly linked to Cyclosporiasis, a gastrointestinal illness caused by parasites. Its symptoms include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, bloating, nausea and fatigue, according to the FDA.

So far, there have been 69 lab-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in people who ate at restaurants or attended events in the Capital Region.

There are also 204 lab-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in New York State outside of New York City, officials said.