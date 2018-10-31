9 Common FAQs About the NYC Marathon -- and a Route Map

The TCS New York City Marathon takes place Sunday and the course will run through all five boroughs.

Here are nine common FAQs about the world famous event, according to the official website of the New York City marathon.

1. When does the race begin?

The race will have four wave starts for runners. Wave 1 begins at 9:50 a.m., wave 2 at 10:15 a.m., wave 3 at 10:40 a.m. and wave 4 at 11:00 a.m. The waves are preceded by starts for professional wheelchair athletes, hand cycles, and some professional athletes from 8:30 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.

2. Where can I watch on television?

You can tune in to watch on channel 7, WABC-TV from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

3. Which are the best spots along the course to watch the race? (See route map below)

Fourth Avenue, Brooklyn. (Miles 2-4) Runners will exit the Verrazzano Bridge

Brooklyn Stage, Fourth Avenue and Atlantic Avenue (Mile 8)

Williamsburg and Greenpoint, Brooklyn (Miles 10-13): sit on the sidewalk along streets lined with shops and restaurants.

Pulaski Bridge (Mile 13.1): The bridge is closed to spectators and many wait on the Queens side, just past the race’s halfway mark, where runners appreciate encouragement.

New Balance Mile 16 Block Party (First Avenue at 62nd Street): Join New Balance as we feature a DJ, Jumbotron, and local NYR marching band churning out NYC-inspired music.

First Avenue, Manhattan (Miles 16-18): First Avenue is known for being packed with spectators who line the sidewalks and shout encouragement.

East Harlem (Miles 18-20): Also known as Spanish Harlem, this vibrant latino neighbourhood is perfect for cheering your heart out.

Fifth Avenue, East 90th Street-East 105th Street (Miles 23-24): Museum mile will be filled with beautiful views in close proximity to the park.

TCS Cheer Zone/ United Stage: Columbus Circle.

TCS New York City Marathon Map by on Scribd

4. Where does the race end?

The race ends at 67th street on West Drive. Spectators can catch the runners reaching the finish line through two ways: Grandstand Seating which requires previously bought tickets, and Standing Spectator Area located in Central Park from Columbus Circle to the south end of the grandstands.

5. Where can I meet my runner at the end of the race?

Family Reunion is at Central Park West between West 60th Street and West 65th Street, with entrances on Broadway. It will be open from noon to 5:30 p.m.

6. Which roads will be closed?

Road closures will affect all five boroughs. Get the full list here.

7. How can I track the progress of the runners?

With the TCS New York City Marathon App. There’s a Runner Detail page, a Spectator Guide (with locations of runners) and cheer cards.

8. How do I get to the race?

Avoid driving and use the subway. The MTA Subway will be up and running so you can reach race destinations without the hassle of crowded streets.

9. Any advice for spectators?

Get the app to track your runner’s progress in real-time. Stay behind the barricades. Make signs, posters and flags. Cheer as loud as you can. The runners need it!