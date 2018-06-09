An impaired sanitation truck driver lost control of his vehicle, sideswiped nearly a dozen vehicles and hit a building before trying to flee the scene when police showed up, the NYPD said.

Anthony Castaldo, 40, of Brooklyn, was traveling east on 60th Street, near 19th Avenue, in Mapleton, Brooklyn around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday when he lost control of his Viking Sanitation truck and sideswiped nine vehicles before hitting a building at 1869 60th St., police said.

When police arrived at the scene, Castaldo pushed an officer and tried to flee on foot, but was arrested soon after, the NYPD said.

Castaldo was taken to Maimonides Medical Center with minor injuries, according to police. He faces charges including resisting arrest, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while ability impaired and refusing a breathalyzer, the NYPD said.

A police officer who fell while chasing Castaldo was also taken to Maimonides, where he was treated for his injury and released.

Viking Sanitation didn't immediately respond to request for comment.