What to Know A 58-year-old NJ woman jumped to her death from the top floor of an Ikea parking garage in Paramus, authorities say

Police say she went to the parking deck at some point Sunday night; a worker for a parking lot sweeper service found her body Monday

If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255

A 58-year-old woman leaped to her death from an Ikea parking garage in New Jersey overnight, authorities say.

The Garfield woman, whose name wasn't released, was found dead at the foot of the Ikea garage, on the Route 17 side of the building, shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, authorities say. A parking lot sweeper service worker found her body.

Detectives say it appears the woman had driven to the top of the Ikea parking deck some time after 7 p.m. the night before. At some point, she locked her car and jumped from the top floor of the garage, authorities say.

No other parties are believed to have been involved.

Mom Blames 'Parent Dress Code' for Girl's School Rejection

A Texas mother says her daughter was denied enrollment in a local high school because of the way she -- the mother -- was dressed. She says she pulled the girl out of a different school earlier this week because of bullying issues -- but when she showed up at the intended new school in a Marilyn Monroe T-shirt dress and head scarf, she says she wasn't even allowed in the door. Sophia Beausoleil reports. (Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019)

If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.