IKEA announced plans this week to open a brand new store in Queens, but the popular home goods store says it's putting a twist on its signature brick-and-mortar store.

The popular Swedish furniture and home goods store announced an expansion to Rego Center on Tuesday, planning to open a first-of-its-kind store next summer focused on the commuter clientele.

IKEA says the Queens location will boast a new layout with thousands of products available for purchase, but its traditional large furniture items will only be available for delivery.

In its announcement, IKEA acknowledged the commuter lifestyle of the region, pointing to its decision to open the store with a focus on what customers riding public transportation can carry out.

"We are passionate about life at home and energized by the opportunity to collaborate with New Yorkers to create a new experience that is both easy to access and shop," said IKEA President & Chief Sustainability Officer Javier Quiñones.

IKEA says it opened a new fulfilmenter center in the city to guarantee speedy and efficient delivery and has committed to delivering its products in the market by electric vehicle by 2020.

In addition to a new layout and product focus, the Rego Center store will offer new food options "to enjoy a modern taste of Sweden on the go."

The Queens store will open on the corner of Queens Boulevard and Junction Boulevard.

