1 in Custody After Gunfire Breaks Out in NY IHOP

Suffolk County police believe the shooting stemmed from an internal dispute between Bloods gang members

Police are also investigating two other shootings they say may be related to the IHOP shooting

A gunman was taken into custody after he shot a man inside an IHOP in a "targeted" attack believed to be gang-related, police said.

Several calls about gunfire inside the restaurant on Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma came in around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Suffolk County Police Chief of Department Stuart Cameron said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Two groups of people were sitting inside the restaurant when a man from one group approached the other group, Cameron said.

When the man approached, someone from the other group stood up, pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots — one of which hit the man who'd approached, according to Cameron.

Suffolk County police believe the shooting stemmed from an internal dispute between Bloods gang members.

The victim, later identified as 20-year-old Tyriek Corbin, showed up at a local hospital and was in surgery as of Monday afternoon, Cameron said. He was being treated for a gunshot wound that isn't considered to be life-threatening.

The shooter, later identified as 19-year-old Deontrae Green, was taken into custody around the corner from the IHOP, Cameron said. He is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree criminal use of a firearm and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon; attorney information for Green wasn't immediately clear.

Police are also investigating two other shootings they say may be related to the IHOP shooting.

Officers responded to a home on Fife Drive in Gordon Heights around 3:15 p.m. Monday after two people were shot on a driveway, police said.

One of the victims drove himself to the hospital, and the other was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, according to police. Their conditions weren't immediately clear.

Not far from that shooting, a man was shot inside a car on Judith Drive in Gordon Heights, police said. The man managed to drive away from the scene of the shooting, but crashed not long after, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Both shootings may have involved Blood gang members or affiliates, according to police.

Footage from the IHOP Monday afternoon showed cops and other law enforcement personnel flooding the area.

A woman inside the restaurant got a bullet fragment caught in her sweater, but no one inside the restaurant was hit by the gunfire, Cameron said.

Witnesses said around 5 or 6 shots were fired.

"All I heard was the gunshots go off, and then I got up, turned, saw the guy with the gun, and sprinted out like I've never sprinted before," one bystander told News 4.

