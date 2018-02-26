Free Pancakes! IHOP Celebrates National Pancake Day Tuesday - NBC New York
Free Pancakes! IHOP Celebrates National Pancake Day Tuesday

Enjoy a free short stack of pancakes and help a good cause

Published at 2:42 AM EST on Feb 27, 2018

    Grab your fork and knife!

    Tuesday is National Pancake Day at IHOP. Diners can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at participating locations. In exchange, customers will be asked to consider making a donation to give to local children's hospital and health organizations to help kids battling critical illnesses.

    Since 2006, IHOP has raised close to $30 million for community charities. This year's goal is to raise $5 million, according to the IHOP website.

    Check here to look up the closest IHOP. Offer is only valid for dine-in customers.

