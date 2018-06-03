IDs of Victims on East Hampton Small Plane Crash Released

Two people are dead after a small plane carrying four people crashed off the coast of East Hampton, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Wale Aliyu reports.

Two Dead After Small Plane Crashes Off East Hampton

Authorities have identified the four people aboard a small plane that crashed into the ocean off East Hampton.

Bernard and Bonnie Krupinski, both aged 70, William Maerov, 22, all of East Hampton, and pilot Jon Dillard, 47, of Hampton Bays, were on the Piper PA31 that crashed Saturday afternoon, East Hampton police said.

Bernard Krupinski was a well-known homebuilder in the Hamptons and Maerov was the Krupinski's grandson, according to several local reports.

Two bodies have been recovered.

The plane had been heading to East Hampton Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

It lost contact with the East Hampton Tower approximately a mile from the airport, the East Hampton Police Department said.

The FAA and local authorities are investigating the crash.

There was extreme weather in the region at the time.

The search was expected to resume at daybreak.

Small planes and helicopters are popular travel options for people with the means to avoid the bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Long Island Expressway.

