ICE Operation in New Jersey Leads to 60 Arrests

File Photo: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

What to Know ICE and ERO agents arrested dozens of undocumented immigrant during a days-long safety operation

ICE said Monday that 60 undocumented immigrants were arrested during a five-day period ending April 20

ERO deportation officers made arrests throughout New Jersey, including in Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Essex and Hudson counties

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) agents arrested dozens of undocumented immigrants in New Jersey during a days-long safety operation.

ICE said Monday that 60 undocumented immigrants were arrested during a five-day period ending April 20.

The operation focused on individuals with criminal records who entered the country illegally, the federal agency said in a statement.

Top Tri-State News Photos

ERO deportation officers made arrests throughout New Jersey, specifically in the counties of Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset and Union.

Of those arrested, 80 percent were "convicted criminals.” Additionally, more than 20 detainees had an order of deportation, or were deported, but re-entered the country illegally.

ICE said several of arrestees accumulated serious offenses and convictions, including child abuse and sex crimes.

"The success of this operation is a direct result of the full commitment of the dedicated men and women of ICE," John Tsoukaris, director of ERO in Newark, said in a statement. "We will continue to devote the full efforts of our agency to protecting citizens and enforcing federal immigration law despite challenges being pursued by politically motivated individuals."

Immigrants from Brazil, China, Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Peru and Ukraine were arrested during the operation.

Top News Photos: Cosby Retrial Opens for Closing Arguments

