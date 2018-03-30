A former federal marshal weighs in on how an ICE detainee was able to escape custody at John F. Kennedy Airport. Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

What to Know A manhunt is underway for an ICE detainee who escaped custody Tuesday at JFK, hopped into a taxi and fled the airport, Port Authority says

ICE says he has prior criminal convictions for multiple weapons and firearms offenses; anyone who sees him should call authorities

The 31-year-old deportee also has a record in New York -- nearly a dozen arrests, all but one closed, over a four-year period

More than 60 hours after a violent fugitive being deported to his native Senegal bolted from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody at John F. Kennedy International Airport and got into a cab, federal agents still haven't found him.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to News 4 Friday that the manhunt for 31-year-old Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke was ongoing. Earlier, ICE described him as dangerous and warned anyone who sees him should not approach him.

Mbacke, a 31-year-old with multiple prior violent convictions and nearly a dozen arrests in New York City over a four-year period, was only at JFK for a layover from Detroit en route to Senegal at the time of the brazen escape late Tuesday, sources and ICE officials have told News 4. Days later, he's still on the lam.

Three ICE agents were escorting him through a security checkpoint in Terminal 4 and took off his handcuffs to comply with TSA regulations, the sources said. That's when he gave them the slip, Port Authority police said.

Port Authority officials say a review of one of the airport’s cameras shows the detainee getting into the cab around 9 p.m Tuesday. He hasn't been seen since.

Mbacke has previous criminal convictions for multiple weapons and firearms offenses, according to an ICE spokesperson. He entered the country lawfully in 2005 before violating the terms of his status and was ordered deported in September 2015 by an immigration judge.

He was also arrested 10 times in New York City between 2006 and 2010, NYPD sources told News 4. All but one arrest is sealed; that one was marijuana-related. Those sources say he was also wanted for aggravated harassment in the city in 2016, though he wasn't arrested. His last known address is Harlem.

Mbacke is about 6 feet 3 inches tall, 190 pounds andwas last seen wearing a black or purple shirt, jeans and sneakers.