Peacocks Escape Zoo, Slow Traffic on Highway

A muster of peacocks took a stroll on the shoulder of the westbound lanes of I-76 in Philadelphia Wednesday night.

We swear it’s not our mascot. Four peacocks slowed down traffic on the Schuylkill Expressway.



The birds were found walking down I-76 westbound near the Girard Avenue exit Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. State police told NBC10 they escaped from the nearby Philadelphia Zoo.

Two lanes on I-76 westbound were closed as police drove near them. Traffic was backed up for miles as police appeared to escort the four birds down the highway.

SkyForce10 was above the scene as the peacocks approached Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police managed to form a barricade around the peacocks but the four birds then flew away into nearby trees, with one of them managing to fly across the highway.



State Police told NBC10 they're no longer trying to capture the peacocks now that they're off the road and the two lanes were reopened.

