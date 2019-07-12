Tractor-Trailer Hangs Off I-295 in South Jersey

A tractor-trailer wound up hanging off I-295 in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Friday morning after crashing along Interstate 295 above.

The truck driver collided with a car in the northbound lanes of Interstate 295 in Mount Laurel Township, Burlington County, before 4 a.m., New Jersey State Police said.

The big rig then went over the side of I-295, the cab landing on Church Street below.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

Only one northbound lane of I-295 northbound remained opened as crews worked to figure out how to clear the crash and cleanup a fuel spill. By 6:15 a.m., traffic moved about 18 minutes slower past the scene than normal, according to Waze.

The New Jersey Turnpike can be used as an alternate route.