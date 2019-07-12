Tractor-Trailer Hangs Off I-295 in South Jersey - NBC New York
Tractor-Trailer Hangs Off I-295 in South Jersey

After crash, big rig winds up landing nearly upright off the Interstate 295 Overpass Over Church Street in Mount Laurel

By Dan Stamm

Published 12 minutes ago

    Big Rig Crashes Off I-295 Overpass

    A tractor-trailer wound up hanging off I-295 in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Friday morning after crashing along Interstate 295 above.

    (Published 56 minutes ago)

    A tractor-trailer tumbled off a busy South Jersey highway Friday morning leaving it perched nearly upright off an overpass.

    The truck driver collided with a car in the northbound lanes of Interstate 295 in Mount Laurel Township, Burlington County, before 4 a.m., New Jersey State Police said.

    The big rig then went over the side of I-295, the cab landing on Church Street below.

    The truck driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

    Only one northbound lane of I-295 northbound remained opened as crews worked to figure out how to clear the crash and cleanup a fuel spill. By 6:15 a.m., traffic moved about 18 minutes slower past the scene than normal, according to Waze.

    The New Jersey Turnpike can be used as an alternate route.

      

