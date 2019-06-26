Husband of Missing CT Mom Fights for Custody of 5 Kids

The estranged husband of missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos is back in court on Wednesday, but not for the charges he's facing in connection with her disappearance.

Husband of Missing New Canaan Mother Fights for Custody of Their Kids

The estranged husband of missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos is back in court on Wednesday, but not for the charges he's facing in connection with her disappearance.

Fotis Dulos is fighting for custody of the couple's five children.

He was already going through a divorce and custody dispute with Jennifer before she disappeared on May 24. On Wednesday, Fotis is expected to appear at Stamford Court in relation to that.

Attorneys for Jennifer filed a motion to hold Fotis and his attorneys in criminal contempt, claiming they violated a court order by releasing information about evaluations done on the couple's children. It's information they said was supposed to be sealed.

Attorney Norm Pattis, who is representing Fotis, said he believes they acted appropriately and filed his own motion to have the evaluations unsealed.

The filing goes on to request that Fotis and his attorneys be barred from divulging information from the custody evaluation to the media. It also asks that Fotis' attorneys be disqualified from representing him in any custody or criminal cases.

Fotis' attorney Norm Pattis responded by writing in an email, "without commenting on the allegations in the counsel's motion, we contend we acted appropriately in the defense of our client."

Jennifer has been missing for over a month. According to court documents, when police searched her home, they found blood, and investigators believe she was the victim of a serious physical assault. Her disappearance is considered a missing persons case.

City surveillance cameras captured a man police said matched the appearance of Fotis throwing away bags of garbage along Albany Avenue in Hartford the day Jennifer disappeared, according to court documents.

Jennifer, who moved from Farmington to New Canaan after filing for divorce, was last seen while dropping off her children at school in New Canaan on Friday, May 24. Since Jennifer disappeared, her children have been living with her mother.

Investigators have spent the better part of the last month searching for clues related to Jennifer's disappearance at locations all over the state.

As the search continues, police have dedicated a website, FindJenniferDulos.com, and an email address, FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov, to the investigation. Police have also set up a tipline, 203-594-3544.