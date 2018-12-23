What to Know A driver was arrested for leaving the scene after a crash that killed a husband and wife on Long Island, police said

A driver was arrested for leaving the scene after a crash that killed a husband and wife on Long Island, police said.

Patrick Poillon, 24, of Mastic Beach, was driving a Ford Explorer south on Huguenot Drive in Mastic Beach around 10:11 p.m. on Saturday when he hit a Subaru traveling east on Forest Road W., Suffolk County police said.

Subaru driver William Molnar, 50, and his wife Jean Molnar, 41, who was sitting in the passenger seat, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Poillon fled the scene of the accident on foot, but was arrested overnight, according to police. His 22-year-old passenger was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Poillon has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and was expected to appear in court Sunday, police said.

His attorney information wasn’t immediately available.