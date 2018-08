A man shot his wife to death before killing himself after the two got into an argument, officials said.

Nassau County police received a report of gunshots fired on Wellington Road in Elmont around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found Patrick Myrthil, 31, and Tertue Gregoire, 30, dead at the scene, according to police.

Myrthil apparently shot Gregoire several times before turning the gun on himself, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.