9 Hurt, Including Children, After Car Jumps Curb and Flips Across Street From Bronx Zoo Parking Lot - NBC New York
9 Hurt, Including Children, After Car Jumps Curb and Flips Across Street From Bronx Zoo Parking Lot

Published 18 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Nine people were hurt after a car jumped the curb and flipped across the street from the Bronx Zoo parking lot, authorities say

    • The FDNY says the car lost control around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Southern Boulevard and Grote Street area

    • The incident is under investigation

    Nine people were hurt after a car jumped the curb and flipped across the street from the Bronx Zoo parking lot, authorities say.

    The FDNY says the car lost control around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Southern Boulevard and Grote Street area.

    Police say six people on the sidewalk, inlcuding a 3-year-old boy, were injured. A driver and two additional passengers also sustained injuries, including an 11-year-old boy. The injured were taken to a local hospital where they are listed in serious but stable condition, police say.

    The cause of the incident is currently unclear although the NYPD says the vehicle was speeding.

    The incident is under invesitgation. 

