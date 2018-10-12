What to Know Hurricane Michael strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm and made landfall in Florida on Wednesday

The remnants of the storm battered parts of the tri-state with two rounds of heavy rain and triggered flash flood warnings and watches

The rain moves out early Friday, leading to a bright, but cool day and staying that way through the weekend

The remnants of what was Hurricane Matthew and is now Post-Tropical Cyclone Michael, the deadly Category 4 storm that slammed into the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, has brought pockets of heavy rain to parts of the tri-state, sparking flood warnings and watches, Storm Team 4 says.

Forecast for Friday, Oct. 12

A flash flood warning has been issued for Monmouth and Ocean counties on the Jersey Shore, with a flash flood watch in effect for Suffolk County on Long Island. Click here for severe weather alerts for your neighborhood.

The first patch of the heaviest rain began to push in in late Thursday evening and then another round pounded its way into the region after midnight Friday morning, forecasters said.

The remnants of Michael will continue move up the coast, but the bulk of the energy is still forecast to remain offshore, including the strong winds. See the hour-by-hour outlook below.

Still, the storm got close enough to add extra rainfall to totals in the tri-state, with a widespread 2 to 3 inches falling throughout the area. Some spots could get more than 3 inches of rain, with the highest likelihood of higher amounts along the shoreline and on Long Island, once it is all said and done.

The rain will move out early Friday, and as the remnants of Michael move father offshore, it will turn quite breezy and much cooler, but sunny, into the weekend.

