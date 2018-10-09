Hurricane Michael gained new strength over warm tropical waters amid fears it would swiftly intensify into a major hurricane before striking Florida's northeast Gulf Coast, where frantic coastal dwellers are boarding up homes and seeking evacuation routes away from the dangerous storm heading their way.
Watch Storm Team 4 radar and models live here as the Michael churns in the Gulf.
