Both Sides Preparing as If US-N. Korea Summit Will Happen

Rapid-fire diplomacy played out on two continents in advance of an "expected" summit between President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, the strengthening resolve coming after a series of high-risk, high-reward gambits by the two leaders. Officials wouldn't say that the June 12 Singapore summit was back on, but preparations on both sides of the Pacific proceeded as if it were. Two weeks of hard-nosed negotiating, including a communications blackout by the North and a public cancellation by the U.S., appeared to be paying off as the two sides engaged in their most substantive talks to date about the meeting. Trump tweeted that he had a "great team" working on the summit, confirming that top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol was headed to New York for talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. In addition, teams of U.S. officials have arrived at the Korean Demilitarized Zone and in Singapore to prepare for the meeting. But aides almost immediately suggested the meeting could still get back on track.

Hurricane Maria Killed Thousands More Than Official Toll in Puerto Rico, Study Shows

Officially, the government of Puerto Rico has blamed Hurricane Maria for 64 deaths, but a new study found that the powerful storm was responsible for more than 4,500 deaths. That's more than 70 times deadlier than the official estimate, and the true figure could be even higher, according to the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The Puerto Rican government welcomed the study, which calculated that the number of excess deaths on the island related to the storm was 4,645. That would make Hurricane Maria the deadliest hurricane in recent U.S. history, eclipsing Hurricane Katrina and its official death toll of 1,833. Hurricane Maria slammed the U.S. territory in September as a Category 4 storm, knocking out power and water for most of the island. Both were only gradually restored and the systems remain vulnerable to new storms as this year's hurricane season begins — only 95 percent of power was in service.

Birth Control Sample Packs Recalled for Out-of-Order Pills

Allergan recalled nearly 170,000 packs of Taytulla birth control pills given out by doctors as samples because of a possible packaging error that may lead to the risk of an unintended pregnancy. The company issued the voluntary recall of one lot of the pills after a physician reported that four placebo capsules were placed out of order in a sample pack of the oral contraceptive. The packs consist of 24 "active" pink softgel capsules and four maroon placebo softgel capsules. In the affected sample, the first four days of therapy had non-hormonal placebo capsules instead of active capsules. Lot No. 5620706 was distributed to healthcare providers nationwide and contained nearly 170,000 sample packs, the company confirmed to NBC. The pill packs have a May 2019 expiration date. The FDA's recall notice said Allergan was notifying customers by letter of the potential issue.

“Incredibly Sad”: Cast, Celebs React to “Roseanne” Cancellation

Cast members were "incredibly sad" after news broke that ABC had canceled its hit reboot of “Roseanne” following star Roseanne Barr's racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. "This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we've created a show that we believe in, are proud, and that audiences love - one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member" Sara Gilbert, who plays Darlene Conner, wrote on Twitter. ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey announced Tuesday afternoon the show would be canceled and called Barr's comment "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values." Cast member Emma Kenney applauded the move. In a tweet, Kenney, who plays the daughter of Gilbert's character, wrote that as she called her manager to say that she was quitting the show over Barr's tweets, she found out the show was canceled. Barr apologized hours earlier.

Justin Timberlake Surprises Santa Fe School Shooting Survivor

Pop star Justin Timberlake made a surprise visit to a Texas school shooting survivor as she recovers from her wounds at a hospital. Sarah Salazar was among the more than two dozen injured in the May 18 attack at Santa Fe High School. Her mother, Sonia Lopez-Puentes, shared on Facebook a photo that shows Timberlake wearing a medical gown and rubber gloves as he poses next to a smiling Salazar in her hospital room. According to an online fundraiser for Salazar, the teenager suffered a broken jaw and will need shoulder replacement surgery after the shooting. Timberlake performed two shows in nearby Houston last week as part of his Man of the Woods tour.