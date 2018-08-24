What to Know Emergency crews rescued five California tourists from a home in Hawaii as dangerous Hurricane Lane churns north on the islands

Tourists Rescued From Flooded Home as Storm Hits Hawaii

Sirens wailed while workers piled sandbags in front of hotels and police blared warnings to tourists to leave the world-famous Waikiki Beach as Hurricane Lane barreled north after dumping nearly 2 feet of rain on Hawaii's mostly rural Big Island. Emergency crews rescued five California tourists from a home they were renting in Hilo after a nearby gulch overflowed and it flooded. Suzanne Demerais said a tiny waterfall and small stream flowed near the home when she first arrived with four of her friends from the Los Angeles area. But the stream turned into a torrent and the river rose rapidly over 24 hours. Hawaii County firefighters, who were in touch with the home's owner, decided to evacuate the group before the water rose further. They floated the five out on their backs, Demerais said. Hurricane Lane, which was still offshore, lashed the Big Island with nearly 20 inches of rain in about 24 hours. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane.

For a President Who Demands Loyalty, Trump Finds It Fleeting in DC

Et tu, Michael Cohen? Loyalty has long been a core value for President Trump. But he's learning the hard way that in politics, it doesn't always last. Cohen, the president's former personal attorney, this week implicated the president in a stunning plea deal. Days later, word surfaced that David Pecker, a longtime Trump friend and media boss, also was cooperating with prosecutors. Taking the Cohen news as a personal betrayal, Trump criticized his longtime fixer for "flipping," saying on "Fox and Friends" that such double-crossers "make up things" to get reduced prison time and become "a national hero." The defection of Cohen, who had once grandly declared he would "take a bullet" for the president, was deeply troubling to Trump. And the lawyer is just one in a series of former Trump loyalists who have distanced themselves from the president, intent on saving themselves in a series of nasty legal and political battles.

Medicines for Children, Infants Recalled Due to Microbial Contamination

King Bio is recalling 32 children's medicines due to a possible microbial contamination. The North Carolina-based company, which makes homeopathic drugs, announced a small percentage of its products produced between Aug. 1, 2017 and April 2018 have tested positive for the microbial contamination. The company said use of the medicines could result in increased or life-threatening infections. There have been no reports of illnesses, according to the FDA, and King Bio issued the recall "out of an abundance of caution." The recalled products are used to treat dozens of conditions, including bed wetting, chicken pox, common colds, nosebleeds, sore throat and teething, and were sold nationwide between August 2017 and July 2018.

Former Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Dies at 68, Family Friend Says

A family friend says Ed King, a former guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd who helped write several of their hits including "Sweet Home Alabama," has died in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 68. Scott Coopwood said in a statement that King died due to cancer. King joined the band in 1972 and was part of their first three albums with their distinct three-guitar sound. He left the band two years before a plane crash killed two singer Ronnie Van Zant and guitarist Steve Gaines in 1977. He rejoined the group 10 years later and played with them until he retired in 1996 due to heart problems. King was also an original member of the California psychedelic group Strawberry Alarm Clock, which had a hit with "Incense and Peppermints" in 1967.

John Lennon's Killer Denied Parole for 10th Time

John Lennon's killer has been denied parole for a 10th time and will remain behind bars for at least two more years. Mark David Chapman appeared before New York's parole board, but in a denial decision obtained by The Associated Press, the board said it had determined Chapman's release "would be incompatible with the welfare and safety of society and would so deprecate the serious nature of the crime as to undermine respect for the law." Chapman, 63, shot and killed the former Beatle outside Lennon's Manhattan apartment on Dec. 8, 1980. He is serving 20-years-to-life in the Wende Correctional Facility in western New York. As Chapman faced the parole panel, politicians and fans called for his release to be denied during a rally at Strawberry Fields, Lennon's memorial in Central Park across from his former home.