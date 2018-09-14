Remnants of Hurricane Florence Expected to Move North Early Next Week, Threatening Tri-State With Torrential Rain - NBC New York
Remnants of Hurricane Florence Expected to Move North Early Next Week, Threatening Tri-State With Torrential Rain

Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina early Friday as a Category 1 storm with estimated maximum sustained winds of 90 mph

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    Forecast for Friday, Sept. 14

    Storm Team 4 meteorologist Chris Cimino has your forecast for Friday, Sept. 14. (Published 5 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina early Friday as a Category 1 storm with estimated maximum sustained winds of 90 mph

    • It has already inundated coastal streets with ocean water and left tens of thousands without power; catastrophic flooding is expected

    • The remnants of the ferocious system are expected to move north early next week, potentially bringing heavy rain to the tri-state area

    Hurricane Florence began its wind-driven assault on the Carolina coast in earnest early Friday, threatening communities with life-threatening storm surge and ripping apart buildings with screaming winds on a slow-moving course over land that could mean sustained strength and damage.

    The behemoth storm made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, shortly after 7:30 a.m. as a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. It has inundated coastal streets with ocean water and left hundreds of thousands without power.

    Hurricane Florence in Photos: Floods, Rain and Whipping WindHurricane Florence in Photos: Floods, Rain and Whipping Wind

    Though hurricanes tend to weaken after landfall, Storm Team 4 says that "catastrophic" freshwater flooding is expected over portions of the Carolinas in the coming days. Track the latest on the storm here.  

    The remnants of the hurricane are expected to make their way north early next week, potentially bringing torrential rain and thunderstorms to the tri-state area late Monday night into Tuesday, according to Storm Team 4. 

    This Is a Wilmington Parking Lot as Hurricane Florence HitThis Is a Wilmington Parking Lot as Hurricane Florence Hit

    Storm Team 4's Dave Price is in Wilmington, North Carolina, as Hurricane Florence threatens the coast with monster storm surge and 90 mph winds. This is what a parking lot looked like early Friday.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    It's too early at this point to estimate how much rain the region could see as a result, Storm Team 4 says. Check out the interactive maps below for the latest on its probable path and rainfall potential over the coming days, and stay with News 4 for the latest forecasts and possible impacts.

    Hurricane Florence Probable Path

    The cone contains the probable path of the storm center but does not show the size of the storm.

    Source: NOAA
    Updated: Sept. 13 at 11:00 a.m.

    How Much Rain Hurricane Florence May Bring

    This map shows how much rain is expected to fall within seven days. Parts of North Carolina are forecast to receive more than 20 inches.

    Forecast as of Sept. 13, 2018 at 4:00 a.m. EDT
    Source: NOAA/NWS/NCEP/WPC

    Potential Hurricane Florence Storm Surge

    This map shows how high the storm surge from Hurricane Florence has a 1 in 10 chance of reaching, measured in feet above ground and with the tide. Click a location to see the possible storm surge height there.

    Data valid from Sept. 13, 8:00 a.m. EST to Sept. 20, 8:00 a.m.
    Source: NOAA

    Current Wind Conditions

    Source: windy.com

