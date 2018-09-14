What to Know
Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina early Friday as a Category 1 storm with estimated maximum sustained winds of 90 mph
It has already inundated coastal streets with ocean water and left tens of thousands without power; catastrophic flooding is expected
The remnants of the ferocious system are expected to move north early next week, potentially bringing heavy rain to the tri-state area
Hurricane Florence began its wind-driven assault on the Carolina coast in earnest early Friday, threatening communities with life-threatening storm surge and ripping apart buildings with screaming winds on a slow-moving course over land that could mean sustained strength and damage.
The behemoth storm made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, shortly after 7:30 a.m. as a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. It has inundated coastal streets with ocean water and left hundreds of thousands without power.
Though hurricanes tend to weaken after landfall, Storm Team 4 says that "catastrophic" freshwater flooding is expected over portions of the Carolinas in the coming days. Track the latest on the storm here.
The remnants of the hurricane are expected to make their way north early next week, potentially bringing torrential rain and thunderstorms to the tri-state area late Monday night into Tuesday, according to Storm Team 4.
It's too early at this point to estimate how much rain the region could see as a result, Storm Team 4 says. Check out the interactive maps below for the latest on its probable path and rainfall potential over the coming days, and stay with News 4 for the latest forecasts and possible impacts.