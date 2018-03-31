Hundreds Forced to Flee NJ Senior Housing Fire - NBC New York
Hundreds Forced to Flee NJ Senior Housing Fire

By Tracie Strahan

Published 5 minutes ago

    A fire at a senior housing apartment building on the Jersey Shore forced hundreds of residents to flee, officials said. 

    The fire broke out late Friday night in an apartment on the fourth floor of the George J. Conway building on Chambers Brick Road in Brick. 

    Smoke filled the building and officials evacuated 266 apartments. 

    Some residents climbed down fire escapes, others were taken out on stretchers. 

    No injuries were reported. 

    The Red Cross said it was providing housing for more than 120 displaced residents. 

