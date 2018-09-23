Hundreds of people attended a vigil for a motorcyclist who died when he crashed into a vehicle that was making a U-turn. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published 37 minutes ago)

What to Know Hundreds of people attended a vigil in Brooklyn for a motorcyclist who died in a crash on Saturday

Julius Holloway, 47, struck a vehicle that was making a U-turn in Brownsville

Holloway was remembered as a fiance, father and brother

A motorcyclist who died in a crash with a car in Brooklyn was remembered Sunday as a father, fiance and brother.

Julius Holloway, 47, was driving a Suzuki motorcycle just blocks from his home in Brownsville on Saturday when he struck a car that was making a U-turn in an intersection, police said.

Holloway had purchased the motorcycle just two days before.

Bike riders, family and friends came to the intersection of Mother Gaston Boulevard and Belmont Avenue to hold a vigil.

The "support of friends and family and even people I don’t know who hit me up, it’s really a blessing all these people came out for him showing him this much love," said Holloway's fiance, Jasper Brown.

Brown said she and Holloway had been together for nine years. He was saving up for a new place and a wedding, she said.

"Don’t take life for granted," Brown said. "If you love someone, let them know because tomorrow is not promised to nobody. It’s not."

The driver of the car hasn't been charged or ticketed.