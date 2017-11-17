Humpback Whale Spotted in NY Channel: Officials

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society is monitoring a humpback whale in Long Island waters that was first spotted on Nov. 10 by the Nature Conservancy.



The AMCS and other Long Island volunteer organizations will begin herding the whale out of the area on Saturday morning. In an effort to limit stress to the animal, the AMCS said it will take its time to get the whale back out to the ocean.

Humpback whales are not common in Reynolds Channel, according to the AMCS.

However, sightings have grown over the last few years, possibly due to increased food presence in areas surrounding Long Island and New York Harbor.