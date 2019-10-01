Humpback Found Dead in Jones Beach Waters, Marking at Least 8 Whale Deaths This Year - NBC New York
Humpback Found Dead in Jones Beach Waters, Marking at Least 8 Whale Deaths This Year

Published 49 minutes ago

    Atlantic Marine Conservation Society
    A dead humpback whale was found floating off off Long Island.

    What to Know

    • Another dead humpback whale was found floating off the shore in Long Island on Monday

    • The whale was found approximately 1.5 miles offshore near Jones Beach and scientists are looking into what killed the whale

    • Its death marks the 8th large whale death reported by the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society this year

    Another dead humpback whale was found floating off the shore in Long Island on Monday, marking the 8th large whale death reported by the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society this year. 

    The whale was found approximately 1.5 miles offshore near Jones Beach and scientists are looking into what killed the whale. Marine officials warned boaters to be careful as they wait for the humpback to wash ashore.

    It wasn't immediately clear what killed the whale but around half of dead whales that have been recently examined had evidence of human interaction, either ship strike or entanglement, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

    Since January 2016, New York has seen the most whale fatalities out of all the states on the Atlantic Coast.

    Just last month, a dead North Atlantic right whale was found floating four miles south of Fire Island Inlet off Long Island.

