A man featured in a "Humans of New York" post moved to New York City to escape a roommate who was a victim of demonic possession, he says.

Brandon Stanton, who runs the popular @humansofny Instagram page featuring stories about New Yorkers, posted the interview with the man on Wednesday.

The man featured in the post starts his story saying that he "wouldn’t be here if [his] roommate hadn’t been possessed by a demon."

He ultimately leaves the roommate and their apartment altogether, to go to New York City to pursue his dreams.

Judging by the reactions of readers on Twitter, many seem to have read the post as metaphorical at first.

Most readers were stunned by the disturbing turn of events.

While some found the post throroughly amusing, others had concerns for the roommate's well-being.

At the very least, most found it absolutely shocking and wanted to know more about the roommate, since they felt the story was incomplete.

Regardless, the suspenseful turn of events made the post go viral.