The yard on Long Island where human remains were found.

Human bones were found in the yard of a Long Island home, police say.

The skeletal remains were discovered Saturday afternoon in Brentwood in a yard on Frank Street, Suffolk County police said.

The remains were taken to the medical examiner, who will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information can call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.