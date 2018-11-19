Authorities say they're investigating the grisly discovery of a duffel bag filled with human remains outside a bank in Westchester.

A worker at the Wells Fargo bank on Odell Avenue in Yonkers called police to report a suspicious bag sitting near some dumpsters by the bank.

Officers showed up and tested the air quality to see if the bag was a possible explosive device; when those came back negative, they searched the bag and found the human remains.

It's not clear if the remains were preserved as a whole, or how hold they are. The medical examiner has removed the bag from the scene.

Police have cordoned off the parking lot of the bank as they canvass the area in their search for surveillance video and speak to possible witnesses.