Human Remains Found in Bags in Bronx Park: Sources

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

    Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in two separate bags at Crotona Park in the Bronx, police say.

    Police were initially called by parks employees to the area of Crotona Park South and Franklin Street Friday afternoon for a report of a suspicious package. That's where the remains were found, law enforcement sources said. 

    It appears the bags were placed on the sidewalk near the entrance to Crotona Park sometime Thursday morning, according to sources.

    No arrest has been made. The remains have not been identified.

