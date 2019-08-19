Human Remains, Altar Found in Home of Newark Man Accused of Teen Sex Assault - NBC New York
Human Remains, Altar Found in Home of Newark Man Accused of Teen Sex Assault

    A Newark man who had been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager also had mummified remains and an altar in his home, according to police.

    Police say they searched 53-year-old Frank Williams' home and found human remains in a closet. An altar was also discovered in his bedroom but officials did not go into details.

    The human remains have not yet been identified, according to officials.

    Williams is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old over the course of several months. 

    He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, sexual assault of a victim between the ages of 13 and 15, child luring and desecration of human remains, according to NJ.com.

