What to Know A stubborn fire is roaring through a block in Dover, New Jersey, and at least a dozen fire departments are struggling to contain it

At least one building has collapsed in the fast-moving fire on Warren Street

The mayor says the fire will be devastating to the downtown area of Dover, which was undergoing development

At least one building has collapsed as a massive fire continues to rip through multiple buildings on a block in Dover, New Jersey,

The stubborn fire on Warren Street continued to rage after gutting one building, causing it to collapse.

At least 16 fire departments are responding and struggling to contain the blaze, which was at seven alarms by 5:30 p.m.

The mayor says the fire started in the basement of a luncheonette and then went up and on to other nearby buildings. He says no one was injured, but the fire has dealt a devastating blow to the community.

"Now we have residents who are going to be displaced," said Mayor James Dodd. "Our local businesses are struggling to do well. We're in the middle of developing our downtown area, it's undergoing a complete renovation so it couldn't have come at a worse time."

At least two businesses have been destroyed, and buildings have been evacuated in the Morris County community about 30 miles west of New York City.