Light Rail Train Strikes Car on Tracks in Jersey City - NBC New York
Light Rail Train Strikes Car on Tracks in Jersey City

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    Twitter/@jcdowntowncondo
    An NJ Transit light rail train crashed with a car in Jersey City. (Photo: Twitter/@jcdowntowncondo)

    A light rail train crashed with a car in Jersey City on Sunday, causing delays for passengers. 

    The car was on the tracks when it was struck by a train at Van Horst and Essex, New Jersey Transit said. 

    No passengers were on the train. 

    The driver of the car was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. 

    The Hudson-Bergen Light Rail service temporarily suspended in both directions. Service has resumed with delays. 

    It's not clear whether the gates were down at the time of the crash. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

