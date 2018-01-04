How to Make Snow Cream in 3 Simple Steps - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4
20180104_snowstorm_SOCIAL
Snow Buries Tri-State
13+ Inches, Wind Gusts Top 60 MPH in NY
OLY-NY

How to Make Snow Cream in 3 Simple Steps

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Meet Four Inspiring Kids Tackling Cancer
    AP

    The monster snowstorm moving across the region Thursday might make it difficult to get to the grocery store, but it's also bringing a virtually ready-made treat right to your front door.

    And according to Google, lots of people want to know how to make it. 

    Here's how to make snow cream in three simple steps, according to AllRecipes.com. 

    1. Put a big, clean bowl outside to collect snow as it falls (a gallon recommended)

    2. Once it's filled up with flakes, stir in one cup of white sugar and one tablespoon of vanilla extract to taste. Then stir in enough milk to get your ideal consistency.

    3. Serve immediately.

      Dramatic Images From 2018's Tri-State 'Blizzard of Terror'Dramatic Images From 2018's Tri-State 'Blizzard of Terror'

      Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

      Connect With Us
      AdChoices

      Advertise with us