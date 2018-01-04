How to Make Snow Cream in 3 Simple Steps

The monster snowstorm moving across the region Thursday might make it difficult to get to the grocery store, but it's also bringing a virtually ready-made treat right to your front door.

And according to Google, lots of people want to know how to make it.

Here's how to make snow cream in three simple steps, according to AllRecipes.com.

1. Put a big, clean bowl outside to collect snow as it falls (a gallon recommended)

2. Once it's filled up with flakes, stir in one cup of white sugar and one tablespoon of vanilla extract to taste. Then stir in enough milk to get your ideal consistency.

3. Serve immediately.



