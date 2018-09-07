Storm Team 4's Erica Grow has everything you need to know about tropical storm Florence. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know Hurricane activity is picking up in the Atlantic, with a chance Florence hits the east coast next week

The tri-state has done lots of work to prepare for storms since Sandy, but many projects are just starting

There are a few basic steps anyone can take to prepare themselves for a tropical storm

Atlantic hurricane season has suddenly gotten a lot more active, and while no one is forecasting any imminent danger for the tri-state, memories are long and time to prepare can sometimes be short.

When Sandy tore through in 2012, dozens of people died, homes were razed to the ground, trees were uprooted, and thousands of residents were left homeless. While some were prepared for the storm —having felt the full effects of 2011’s Hurricane Irene — others didn’t expect the devastation Sandy wrought because Irene left their neighborhoods relatively unscathed.

The 2012 storm saddled New York state and New Jersey with more than $71 billion in damage, and recovery has taken years, with some people still dealing navigating the aftermath.

Since Sandy, the city has worked to prepare for the next storm. The looming shutdown of the L train between Manhattan and Brooklyn will be accompanied by an overhaul and fortification of the Canarsie Tunnel the train passes through, which was severely damaged by stormwater.

A multifaceted project known as BIG U, designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, includes “a series of levees, a floodwall and a park” that would keep floodwaters from inundating Manhattan, but most of the project’s phases won’t be finished for several years, Business Insider reported.

Other preparedness plans have already gone into effect. Con Edison, whose substation in the East Village failed at the start of Hurricane Sandy — leading to power outages for many — has elevated “much of [its] critical equipment” to keep it from being submerged by water and has fortified its buildings, according to the New York Times.

Many buildings — including NYCHA houses — have installed or are installing backup generators, and hospitals have worked to move their generators and electrical systems out of basements and other vulnerable places, the Times reported.

New Jersey, meanwhile, is also still in the process of preparing for the next storm. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development last year released $230 million in funding for a project that’s meant to protect Hoboken, Weehawken and Jersey City from flooding.

With many preparedness efforts still works in progress, however, individual preparedness is still of the utmost importance in the face of severe weather. Storm Team 4 has tips to keep residents safe during a storm.

Stock up on food and water

Each person braving a storm should stock up on a gallon of water per day “for at least three days,” and enough non-perishable foods for anywhere from three to five days, Storm Team 4 advises. Make sure to have a can opener on hand, as well as water purification tablets. And don’t forget to stock up on pet food as well, if needed.

Refill your gas tank

After Hurricane Sandy, many gas stations across the tri-state ran out of gas, and massive lines formed at stations that were still stocked up. Make sure your car is working well before a storm could hit, and fill up your tank beforehand, too, Storm Team 4 says.

Keep your IDs and cards safe

In case of emergency, Storm Team 4 suggests keeping copies of important documents like photo ID and insurance cards, as well as credit and ATM cards, in a waterproof container.

Have some cash on hand

ATMs in areas that lost power after Hurricane Sandy weren’t functional, leaving people who hadn’t withdrawn cash before the storm without funds. While it may not be advisable to carry large amounts of money, having enough to get you through a storm could keep you from having to travel or go to great lengths to secure some cash.

Have these necessary items on hand

Make sure you have a first aid kit, toiletries and flashlights on hand before a storm, and don’t forget extra batteries, Storm Team 4 notes. Using flashlights can help you avoid the fire hazards that candles or kerosene lamps pose. If you have a generator, make sure it’s working properly. Check that your fire extinguisher is still in working order, too. And don’t forget to charge your cell phone before the power goes out.

Secure windows and furniture

Keep your outdoor furniture and grills from getting swept away by either securing them or bringing them into your house or garage, Storm Team 4 says. And make sure to close and lock your windows and doors — and board them up temporarily, if needed. Pruning trees, shrubs and branches that could pose a falling hazard or get blown off by heavy wind is also a good precautionary measure.

Have a plan, and make sure your insurance is in order

Storm Team 4 suggests creating an emergency plan for your family and making sure your insurance coverage is up to date, in case of damage. Snapping photos of the inside and outside of your home, meanwhile, could help with insurance claims after a storm if any damage is sustained.

Evacuate if you need to

If you live in an evacuation zone and the place you live has issued an order telling you to evacuate, make sure you do. Many of the people who died during Hurricane Sandy were residents in zones who were supposed to evacuate, but either didn’t or couldn’t. Storm Team 4 also suggests you plan to evacuate if you live in a high-rise building, use medical equipment powered by electricity, live near a body of water or live in a mobile home. Evacuation could also be necessary if you think your power will be out for an extended period of time. If you live in New York City, click here to find out if you’re in an evacuation zone (http://maps.nyc.gov/hurricane). If you live in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut, you can check your status here. (http://flash.org/hurricane-season)

Don’t venture out into the storm

Leaving your home before you know for sure that the storm has passed could be dangerous, even if it seems like it’s subsided (that could actually mean you’re in the “eye of the storm,” Storm Team 4 warns). Stay away from windows, and don’t bathe or shower if there’s thunder or lightning outside.

Tread carefully and evaluate your home after the storm

When you know it’s safe to leave your home after the storm has passed, keep an eye out electrical wires that have been downed, or anything else that’s fallen and could pose a hazard, and don’t try to travel through flooded areas, Storm Team 4 advises. Make sure to throw out any food or drinks that may have gone bad in your fridge, and check your water supply. Storm Team 4 also suggests checking for possible gas leaks. And if your power is out and you’re using a generator, make sure you follow the instructions, and keep the device outside and well away from your windows and doors. Take photos of anything inside or outside your home that’s been damaged, and note how much you spend if you have to repair or clean anything.