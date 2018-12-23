How Wily: Coyote Caught at Chelsea Piers

In a wily move, a coyote followed a popular path along the west side of Manhattan before he was nabbed at another hotspot: Chelsea Piers.

The coyote was reported before 7 a.m. Sunday at 40th Street and 11th Avenue, the NYPD said.

Then the coyote jogged along the bike path next to the West Side Highway to Pier 59 in Chelsea Piers, police said.

There, police barricaded and tranquilized the animal.

"This beautiful coyote was taken to a Brooklyn Animal Shelter unharmed," police tweeted.

Coyotes have been spotted periodically in New York since the 1990s. Experts say New Yorkers should expect to see more of them as they become more comfortable adapting to city streets and parks.